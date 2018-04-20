

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Speed Skating Canada has fired the head coach of Canada's long-track speedskating team.

Michael Crowe went on a leave of absence a month before the Pyeongchang Olympics while the organization conducted an internal investigation. He did not accompany the Canadian team to South Korea.

Speed Skating Canada didn't specify the nature of its investigation. Former American speedskaters claimed last January that Crowe had sexual relationships with some skaters while a U.S. coach.

The 64-year-old from Butte, Mt., was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006 before joining the Canadian team.

"Following a review of the investigation completed in mid-March, Speed Skating Canada has made the decision to part ways with Mr. Crowe," Speed Skating Canada said Friday in a statement.

"Given confidentiality obligations, no further details will be provided on this matter.