

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Garret Sparks made 33 saves in a surprise start and Kasperi Kapanen scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Patrick Marleau and Mitch Marner had the other goals for Toronto (6-1-0), while Auston Matthews and Jake Gardiner each added two assists.

Ilya Kovalchuk replied for Los Angeles (2-3-1). Jack Campbell stopped 21 shots for the Kings.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock named Sparks as his starter ahead of No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen after the morning skate, which seemed like a peculiar decision at the time because Toronto had a day off on Sunday.

Toronto then announced about 2 1/2 hours before puck drop that Andersen has a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, with Eamon McAdam getting recalled from the Newfoundland Growlers of the third-tier ECHL on an emergency basis.

McAdam got the promotion after the Leafs lost both Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard to the waiver wire right before the season, while Kasimir Kaskisuo of the AHL's Toronto Marlies was injured over the weekend. Jeff Glass, Kaskisuo's backup with the Marlies, is on an AHL-only contract.