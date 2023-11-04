Sports

    • Spanish league slams racist abuse targeting Vinicius Junior during 'clasico' at Barcelona

    Osasuna's David Garcia, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Jose Breton/AP Photo) Osasuna's David Garcia, left, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Jose Breton/AP Photo)
    MADRID -

    The Spanish league has denounced racist abuse targeting Vinicius Junior at last weekend's "clasico" match between host Barcelona and Real Madrid.

    Madrid forward Vinicius, who is Black, has been the victim of repeated racist verbal attacks from fans in the past two seasons.

    On Saturday, the league included the incident from the Oct. 28 game in its weekly report to the Spanish soccer federation. The report compiles incidents at stadiums that could "incite violence or have insulting or intolerant contents."

    The league says that Brazil star Vinicius was targeted by a fan during the game that Madrid won 2-1 at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

    Barcelona has said it will investigate all alleged racist acts by its supporters.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News