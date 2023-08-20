Spain wins its first Women's World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final

Spain's Olga Carmona vies for the ball with England's Lauren Hemp, right, during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Spain's Olga Carmona vies for the ball with England's Lauren Hemp, right, during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

