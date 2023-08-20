Spain's World Cup winner Olga Carmona learns of father's death after final

Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

