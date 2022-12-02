South Korea stuns Portugal with stoppage-time winner to advance at World Cup

South Korea's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) South Korea's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS