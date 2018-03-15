South Korea ski federation bans 2 mogul skiers for life
In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Choi Jae-woo, of South Korea, runs the course during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 7:24AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- South Korea's skiing federation has banned for life two male mogul skiers who competed at the Pyeongchang Olympics for harassing and assaulting two female teammates.
An official from the Korea Ski Association said Thursday the federation notified Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyun of their bans earlier this week.
The official says Choi and Kim can appeal the bans to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee within a week. The official didn't want to be named, citing office rules.
The official says the federation, after interviews with athletes and coaches, confirmed that Choi and Kim harassed and assaulted the women for refusing to have drinks with them on March 3 while they were at a World Cup event at the Lake Tazawa resort in Japan.
Choi advanced to the final round of the moguls at the Olympics last month, but did not complete his second run. Kim was eliminated in qualifying.