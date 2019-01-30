

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Sebastian Giovinco era in Toronto is over.

Toronto FC, unwilling to meet the Italian international's contract demands, has sold Giovinco to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal FC, according to a source.

Toronto had already turned down one bid for the Atomic Ant from a Middle East club. But facing an impasse in contact negotiations, it got what it could for Giovinco on Wednesday with the January FIFA transfer window about to close.

The former MLS MVP had missed pre-season training this week in California with a club spokesman saying the 32-year-old Italian international had been excused due to "leg tightness."

But Giovinco, whose MLS contract was expiring at the end of the 2019 season, was unhappy with the progress of contract negotiations. His camp rattled the cage. And a winning bid with money to spend emerged.

TFC had been in daily talks with Giovinco's agent about a new deal, according to team president Bill Manning. The Italian was the top earner in MLS last year at US$7.115 million.