Some LGBTQ fans skip Qatar World Cup, fearing hostility

People take photographs in front of the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha's corniche, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) People take photographs in front of the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha's corniche, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

MORE SPORTS NEWS