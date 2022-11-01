Soccer-Portaloos and home security: Qatar braces for World Cup influx

People take photographs in front of the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha's corniche, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) People take photographs in front of the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Clock on Doha's corniche, in Qatar, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

MORE SPORTS NEWS