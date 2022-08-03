Soccer player Rubins, capped 117 times by Latvia, dies at 43

Andrejs Rubins, centre, during a World Cup 2006 qualifying in Riga, Latvia, on Aug. 17, 2005. (Roman Koksarov / AP) Andrejs Rubins, centre, during a World Cup 2006 qualifying in Riga, Latvia, on Aug. 17, 2005. (Roman Koksarov / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS