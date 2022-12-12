Soccer journalist Grant Wahl's body returned to the U.S.

Grant Wahl smiles as he is awarded a World Cup replica trophy by soccer legend Ronaldo during an award ceremony in Doha, Qatar on Nov. 29, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. (Brendan Moran, FIFA via AP) Grant Wahl smiles as he is awarded a World Cup replica trophy by soccer legend Ronaldo during an award ceremony in Doha, Qatar on Nov. 29, 2022. Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday Dec. 10, 2022 while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. (Brendan Moran, FIFA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS