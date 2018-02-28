

The Associated Press





MONTMELO, Spain -- The start of the third day of Formula One testing has started after being delayed by snowfall at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Spain on Wednesday.

Parts of the track near Barcelona were covered in snow when teams arrived, forcing cars to stay in the garage during the morning.

The track opened at noon local time (1100 GMT) after visibility improved and the medical helicopter was able to fly.

Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson of the Sauber team said on Twitter, "Thanks for making me feel at home, Barcelona."

The cold and wet conditions were expected to significantly reduce track time for teams.

Cold weather also affected the first two days of testing, keeping teams from learning much about the new 2018 cars as the track remained without enough grip for proper runs.

There were talks about adding extra days of testing in Barcelona, but the decision would need to be unanimously aprroved among the teams.

Thursday is the last of the first four-day test session. The final four-day session in Barcelona starts Tuesday.

The season opens with the Australian GP in Melbourne on March 25.