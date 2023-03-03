Smart says new 1st-down rule good start to shortening games

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters during a press conference the day after winning the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters during a press conference the day after winning the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS