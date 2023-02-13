Skiers seek climate change moves: 'The seasons have shifted'

Athletes inspect the small strip of snow where they will compete in an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File) Athletes inspect the small strip of snow where they will compete in an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS