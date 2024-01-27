Skater Dubreuil speeds to World Cup silver in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -

Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil of Quebec City was oh-so close to winning a gold medal at the Utah Olympic Oval on Saturday, settling instead for a silver medal in the men's A Division 500 metres.

Dubreuil finished second behind American Jordan Stolz who crossed the line in 33.96. Dubreuil was next at 34.05, followed by Yuma Murakami of Japan in 34.16.

The Canadian trio of Valerie Maltais, Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin won the women's A Division team pursuit gold in 2:54.07.

Japan finished second in 2:55.51 and the U.S. was third in 2:57.66.

And Abigail McCluskey of Penticton, B.C., earned a bronze medal in the 1,500-metre women's A Division with a time of 1:55.97. Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy won gold in 1:54.08, while American Greta Myers took silver in 1:55.83.

Heather Carruthers of Winnipeg, Man., finished fourth in the women's Division B 500 metres. Serena Pergher of Ital took the bronze in 38.07, while Carruthers finished in 38.10.

Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., finished fourth in the men's A Division 1,500 metres. Wesly Dijs of Netherlands took bronze in 1:42.77, while Howe finished in 1:42.83.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.