

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The younger sister of Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has testified at the preliminary hearing of a man charged with harassing her online.

Charlotte Bouchard was in court today in the case of Danny Arsenault, who is charged with criminal harassment and sending harassing communications.

The hearing opened with Bouchard answering questions from a prosecutor, but her testimony is covered by a publication ban.

Bouchard told reporters outside the courtroom that if her decision to pursue charges helps even one other person, it will have been worth it.

According to the charges filed last year, the alleged harassment lasted between September 2014 and December 2017. The 40-year-old Montreal man was ultimately arrested last February.

Today's hearing serves to test the evidence and determine whether it is sufficient to send Arsenault to trial.