Simone Biles shakes off leg injury to dominate for U.S. during Olympic gymnastics qualifying

PARIS, France -

Simone Biles didn't let some leg discomfort slow her down.

The American gymnastics superstar posted an all-around total of 59.566 during Olympic qualifying on Sunday inside a packed and star-studded Bercy Arena despite complaining of a left calf injury that had her limping.

U.S. gymnastics coach Cecile Landi said the issue popped up a couple of weeks ago and described it as minor. Landi said there was no discussion of pulling Biles' from the event.

“I can’t express it,” she said. “I’m really proud of her and what she’s been through and what she’s showing the world what she’s capable of doing.”

After dazzling on the balance beam, Biles appeared to tweak the leg while warming up on floor exercise during the second rotation. She exited the floor with Team USA doctor Marcia Faustin — a scene that played out three years ago in Tokyo when Biles removed herself from the team final to protect her safety.

This wasn't deja vu, however.

The 27-year-old returned to the floor a few minutes later with her left leg taped and was heard on camera saying she felt something in her calf.

She put on a show-stopping performance anyway.

Biles posted the highest score on floor and vault through two subdivisions, a position she'll likely find herself in at the end of the day as she tries to add to her career total of seven Olympic medals.

The only adjustment she made was deciding to skip attempting a unique skill on uneven bars she submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. Instead, she did her usual set to score a 14.333. She tried to keep from putting too much weight on her leg following her dismount.

Her day's work done, Biles celebrated by waving to the crowd and dancing with friend and longtime teammate Jordan Chiles as the five-woman U.S. team zoomed to the top of the leaderboard as expected.

The Americans scored a 172.296, well clear of the field after two subdivisions as they search for what they're calling “redemption” after finishing runner-up to Russia three years ago.

The question now: Will Biles' leg be an ongoing issue? The team final is Tuesday, and the women’s all-around final is Thursday.

The stands were buzzing and filled with celebrities. Tom Cruise posed for selfies while waiting for Biles to emerge. Snoop Dogg had front-row seats, and Ariana Grande, Jessica Chastain, John Legend and Anna Wintour were also on hand.

Biles arrived in Paris as the face of the U.S. Olympic movement and maybe the Olympics themselves. The buzz around her return to the Games has been palpable, with NBC leaning heavily into her star power by splashing Biles' face on countless promotions in the lead-up to Paris.

Her gravitational pull is real. Athletes across the Olympic spectrum have said they want to make it a point to catch the most decorated gymnast of all time in what could be the final competition of her unparalleled career. Among them: LeBron James and the U.S. men's basketball team, which was busy Sunday with Olympic qualifying.