    • Simone Biles competes in Olympics gymnastics with a calf injury: What we know

    Simone Biles, of United States, smiles after competing on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Simone Biles, of United States, smiles after competing on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    PARIS -

    Simone Biles dominated during qualifying with the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the Paris Olympics on Sunday despite limping on her left leg and saying she had an issue with her calf.

    Here's what we know about Biles' status:

    What's the latest on Simone Biles' calf injury?

    U.S. coach Cecile Landi said only that Biles' injury was minor, has been bothering her for a couple of weeks and there was no discussion of sidelining the seven-time Olympic medalist.

    "I can't express it," Landi said. "I'm really proud of her and what she's been through and what she's showing the world what she's capable of doing."

    Biles and the rest of Team USA did not speak to reporters after qualifying.

    Did her calf issue impact her qualifying score?

    Not by much. Biles completed qualifying and leads the all-around standings with a total of 59.566.

    Biles dazzled a star-studded crowd on balance beam to open qualifying, then appeared to tweak the leg while warming up on floor exercise. She left the floor with Team USA doctor Marcia Faustin -- an eerily similar scene to what played out in Tokyo, when Biles dropped out of the team competition to protect her safety.

    With her ankle taped, Biles posted the highest score on floor and vault through two subdivisions. She did limit the difficulty of her uneven bars routine, skipping a unique skill she submitted to the International Gymnastics Federation on Friday. She did her usual set to score a 14.333, then tried to keep from putting too much weight on her leg following her dismount.

    Is Biles still planning to compete?

    Landi said there's been no discussion of pulling Biles from the Paris Olympics.

    Biles' next event would be the team final Tuesday -- the one she skipped in Tokyo, citing concerns with her safety and prompting an international discussion on mental health. The individual all-around is Thursday, where Biles and teammate Sunisa Lee -- the Tokyo gold medalist with Biles sidelined -- will become the first pair of Olympic all-around champions to square off in an all-around final.

