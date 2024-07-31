Simone Biles celebrates Olympic win with pointed comment following ex-teammate's criticism

Simone Biles has seemingly clapped back at criticism from former teammate MyKayla Skinner following the U.S. gymnastics team’s victory at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Biles, 27, shared photos of herself and teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera celebrating their gold medal performance in the team gymnastics final, with the caption “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions.”

The Instagram post appears to be a response to controversial comments from Skinner, 27, who criticized the Team USA gymnasts in a YouTube video following the team selection on June 30.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” she said in the video, which has since been deleted.

“A lot of girls don’t work as hard,” she added. “The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

Biles appeared to respond in a post on Threads which read “not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

Skinner then posted a video defending her comments on Instagram Stories, claiming that she had been “misinterpreted or misunderstood.”

However, she later apologized in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, amid an online backlash.

“It was not my intention to offend of disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work,” she wrote.

“I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize.”

Skinner and Biles both competed for Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Skinner retired after winning a silver medal on vault at the Games.

After winning the team gold on Tuesday, Biles now holds the most Olympic medals of any U.S. gymnast in history, adding to her title as the most decorated gymnast of all time.