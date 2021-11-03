Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19, Pittsburgh Penguins say

TORONTO -

NHL superstar Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins revealed on Wednesday.

In a tweet the team said it was “not the news we were hoping for,” before announcing that Coach Mike Sullivan of the Penguins had confirmed both Crosby and defenceman Brian Dumoulin had missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both players are now following the league’s COVID-19 protocol, the tweet says.

Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic, the team said.

This is a breaking news story, more to come