Siblings Hannah and Jared Schmidt each win gold at ski cross World Cup stop

AROSA, Switzerland -

Hannah Schmidt won the women's race and brother Jared took gold in the men's competition Tuesday at a ski cross World Cup stop.

Hannah Schmidt, from Ottawa, finished first in three of her four heats to pick up her first World Cup title. Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was second in her 60th career World Cup podium finish.

Jared Schmidt, also from Ottawa, won all five of his heats to win his second straight men's World Cup event. He won his first-ever World Cup race last week in Val Thorens, France.

Reece Howden of Chilliwack, B.C., who won the Crystal Globe as overall champion last season, was second on Tuesday.

"I took a lot of motivation from Jared's win last week," Hannah Schmidt said. "I was determined to prove to myself that I can stand on the top of the podium and I'm super happy that I was able to do it."

Jared Schmidt said he got a bump from his sister's performance on Tuesday.

"I heard that Hannah won when I was in the start and it gave me a little extra boost," he said. "I carried a lot of confidence from last week, and I had some good starts today that really helped. It's a great feeling and to see my sister there is pretty special."

The next World Cup ski cross stop is Dec. 21-22 in Innichen, Italy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.