Siblings Hannah and Jared Schmidt each win gold at ski cross World Cup stop
Hannah Schmidt won the women's race and brother Jared took gold in the men's competition Tuesday at a ski cross World Cup stop.
Hannah Schmidt, from Ottawa, finished first in three of her four heats to pick up her first World Cup title. Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was second in her 60th career World Cup podium finish.
Jared Schmidt, also from Ottawa, won all five of his heats to win his second straight men's World Cup event. He won his first-ever World Cup race last week in Val Thorens, France.
Reece Howden of Chilliwack, B.C., who won the Crystal Globe as overall champion last season, was second on Tuesday.
"I took a lot of motivation from Jared's win last week," Hannah Schmidt said. "I was determined to prove to myself that I can stand on the top of the podium and I'm super happy that I was able to do it."
Jared Schmidt said he got a bump from his sister's performance on Tuesday.
"I heard that Hannah won when I was in the start and it gave me a little extra boost," he said. "I carried a lot of confidence from last week, and I had some good starts today that really helped. It's a great feeling and to see my sister there is pretty special."
The next World Cup ski cross stop is Dec. 21-22 in Innichen, Italy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
Canadians dominate first Professional Women's Hockey League rosters
Canadians dominated Professional Women's Hockey League rosters declared Tuesday for the league's inaugural season starting New Year's Day.
Colorado authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside home
Colorado authorities on Tuesday released the identities of four people, including three family members, who were found dead inside a home in rural Colorado following a reported shooting last week.
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
Politics
-
Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.
-
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Health
-
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
-
First-in-Canada supportive housing project aims to help affordable housing crunch for vulnerable residents
A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday on a first-in-Canada supportive housing project. The unique project by Salus will help older adults with a history of mental health and addiction challenges.
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
Sci-Tech
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
Entertainment
-
Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say
One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.
-
CTV National News appoints Heather Butts as new weekend anchor
Heather Butts has been named the new weekend anchor for CTV National News. Currently one of the television news program's Toronto correspondents, Butts will take on the role previously held by Sandie Rinaldo, who has been CTV National News' weekend anchor for over 35 years.
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.