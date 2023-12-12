Sports

    • Siblings Hannah and Jared Schmidt each win gold at ski cross World Cup stop

    Canada's Hannah Schmidt skis during the women's semi-final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Canada's Hannah Schmidt skis during the women's semi-final at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    AROSA, Switzerland -

    Hannah Schmidt won the women's race and brother Jared took gold in the men's competition Tuesday at a ski cross World Cup stop.

    Hannah Schmidt, from Ottawa, finished first in three of her four heats to pick up her first World Cup title. Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., was second in her 60th career World Cup podium finish.

    Jared Schmidt, also from Ottawa, won all five of his heats to win his second straight men's World Cup event. He won his first-ever World Cup race last week in Val Thorens, France.

    Reece Howden of Chilliwack, B.C., who won the Crystal Globe as overall champion last season, was second on Tuesday.

    "I took a lot of motivation from Jared's win last week," Hannah Schmidt said. "I was determined to prove to myself that I can stand on the top of the podium and I'm super happy that I was able to do it."

    Jared Schmidt said he got a bump from his sister's performance on Tuesday.

    "I heard that Hannah won when I was in the start and it gave me a little extra boost," he said. "I carried a lot of confidence from last week, and I had some good starts today that really helped. It's a great feeling and to see my sister there is pretty special."

    The next World Cup ski cross stop is Dec. 21-22 in Innichen, Italy.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Politics

    • Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

      Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    • Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

      Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News