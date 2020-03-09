SACRAMENTO, CALIF. -- Pascal Siakam scored 11 of his 23 points in the final 2 1/2 minutes, Toronto got a big fourth quarter from Kyle Lowry and the Raptors held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-113 on Sunday night.

Lowry scored 13 of his 30 points in the final quarter after picking up his fifth foul early in the period. Siakam took over the scoring load late and helped the Raptors to their third straight win since a three-game skid.

Norman Powell had 31 points, Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and OG Anunoby scored 12 for the Raptors. Marc Gasol had three points and two rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench after missing 15 games with a left hamstring injury.

De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points to pace the Kings. Alex Len and Kent Bazemore added 15 apiece off the bench.

The teams traded the lead four times over the final four minutes and Toronto couldn't take control until Siakam's driving layup with 27.7 seconds remaining. After Fox missed a 3-pointer for Sacramento, Siakam was fouled and made two free throws.

After Richaun Holmes scored for the Kings, Anunoby and Powell combined for three free throws.

The Kings missed two desperation 3s in the final 15 seconds.

Toronto has won three straight on the road after losing in Denver to start the five-game trip. Toronto travels to Utah to play the Jazz on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back.

Ibaka had 10 points in the first quarter, including a three-point play when he grabbed an offensive rebound with four Kings close by.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto has won six straight against Sacramento dating to 2016. ΓÇª It was only the 15th time in his career that Gasol came off the bench. He started the previous 35 games he played in this season. ΓÇª Powell took a half-court bounce pass from Siakam and threw down an emphatic, one-handed dunk against Sacramento's Harry Giles in the first quarter. Powell returned the favour a few moments later when he fed Siakam with an alley-oop lob for a dunk. ΓÇª Fred VanVleet (left shoulder soreness) is expected back later this week.

Kings: Holmes had six points and three rebounds in his second game after missing 25 because of a shoulder injury. ... Fox picked up a technical foul for arguing with officials after getting called for a foul against Lowry in the first quarter. ΓÇª Jabari Parker was a late scratch because of the stomach flu. Len was fined $15,000 by the NBA for shoving Portland's CJ McCollum during Saturday's game.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Play the Jazz in Utah on Monday. Toronto has won three straight in the series.

Kings: Host the Pelicans on Wednesday. Sacramento has lost its last two home games against New Orleans, including a 117-115 defeat at Golden 1 Center in January.