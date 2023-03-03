Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th victory

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati) United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Kvitfjell, Norway, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

MORE SPORTS NEWS