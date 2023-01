Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia -

Mikaela Shiffrin has matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win. Shiffrin led from start to finish to win a giant slalom and can now break Vonn's mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday.



Already with eight wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark's overall record between men and women of 86 victories. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark.