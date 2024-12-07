Sports

    • Shesterkin’s deal with the Rangers said to be richest for a goalie in NHL history

    New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin passes to a teammate as Cody Glass closes in during an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin passes to a teammate as Cody Glass closes in during an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Igor Shesterkin's contract extension with the New York Rangers makes him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, according to multiple reports.

    The team announced the eight-year extension Saturday, but did not provide the value of the deal in its release. It is reportedly worth US$92 million for an average annual value of $11.5 million. That tops Carey Price’s eight-year, $84 million deal he signed with Montreal in 2017 as the richest for a goalie.

    Shesterkin, who turns 29 on Dec. 30, declined to comment when asked about the extension after the Rangers' 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

    “I cannot say anything else," Shesterkin said. "Maybe we can talk about it tomorrow.”

    The successor to Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist with New York, Shesterkin has been one of the best at hockey’s most important position since his debut in 2020. He has a 144-68-18 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

    The Moscow native is 9-9-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.

    Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie in 2021-22 and he has backstopped the Rangers to the Eastern Conference final twice.

    Signing Shesterkin long term checks off the most important job left for general manager Chris Drury after trading defenceman Jacob Trouba to Anaheim on Thursday.

    Drury also signed budding star forward Alexis Lafreniere to a seven-year extension earlier this season, and a new contract for linchpin defenceman Ryan Lindgren could be next.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News