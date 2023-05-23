Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time

In this April 4, 2019 photo, record holding Sherpa guide Kami Rita speaks with the Associated Press in Kathmandu, Nepal. Five years after one of the deadliest disasters on Mount Everest, three people from Nepal's ethnic Sherpa community, including Rita, are preparing an ascent to raise awareness about the Nepalese mountain guides who make it possible for hundreds of foreign climbers to scale the mountain and survive. Rita, who lived through the 2014 ice avalanche on Everest‚Äôs western shoulder that killed 16 fellow Sherpa guides, aims to break his own record by reaching the mountaintop a 23rd time this spring. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) In this April 4, 2019 photo, record holding Sherpa guide Kami Rita speaks with the Associated Press in Kathmandu, Nepal. Five years after one of the deadliest disasters on Mount Everest, three people from Nepal's ethnic Sherpa community, including Rita, are preparing an ascent to raise awareness about the Nepalese mountain guides who make it possible for hundreds of foreign climbers to scale the mountain and survive. Rita, who lived through the 2014 ice avalanche on Everest‚Äôs western shoulder that killed 16 fellow Sherpa guides, aims to break his own record by reaching the mountaintop a 23rd time this spring. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

