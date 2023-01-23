Shelton, Paul give U.S. 3 men in quarters at Australian Open

Ben Shelton of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Ben Shelton of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Alexei Popyrin of Australia during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MORE SPORTS NEWS