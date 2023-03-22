Sheikh Jassim to submit latest bid for Manchester United

Security and stewards stand outside the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City. (AP Photo/Jon Super, FIle) Security and stewards stand outside the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City. (AP Photo/Jon Super, FIle)

MORE SPORTS NEWS