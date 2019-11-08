LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, alleging he failed to repay a US$500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series in Las Vegas last April.

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas lawyer Lawrence Semenza III declined Thursday to comment about the civil lawsuit filed Monday against Kane.

It's not immediately clear if Kane has a lawyer in the case. His representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges the 28-year-old Kane, who is a Canadian citizen, received eight casino credits of varying amounts about April 15.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the date coincides with Games 3 and 4 of a playoff series between the Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights.