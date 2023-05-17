Shaqiri highest-paid in MLS, salaries rise 3.1 per cent to US$473K average

NEW YORK -

Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1 per cent to US$473,292.

Toronto surpassed Atlanta as the team with the highest payroll at US$25.7 million followed by the LA Galaxy at US$23.5 million, according to figures released Tuesday by the MLS Players Association.

Montreal was the lowest of the 29 teams at US$10.5 million, just behind expansion franchise St. Louis at US$10.9 million. The New York Red Bulls and Orlando were at about US$11.2 million.

Shaqiri, who joined the Fire ahead of the 2022 season, has a US$7.35 million base salary this year and US$8,153,000 in total compensation, which includes a prorated share of a signing bonus and other guaranteed money not attributable to a specific year.

Toronto forward Lorenzo Insigne is second at US$7.5 million. He was listed at US$14 million last season, when he joined Toronto from Napoli at midseason. He was paid US$1,166,667 per month from the final six months of last year, which the union annualized in its late-season update in 2022. This year, he is getting US$625,000 per month.

The overall average rose 21.9 per cent last year following the pandemic to US$458,858, the union said, following a 2.8 per cent increase in 2021. The average is up 27 per cent from 2019’s US$372,551.

In all, league payrolls totalled just under US$460 million, up 17 per cent from US$394 million at the start of last season.

Toronto boosted spending by US$10 million, D.C. by more than US$7.5 million and Houston by nearly US$6 million.

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernández was third at US$7,443,750 in total compensation, followed by Toronto forward Federico Bernardeschi (US$6,295,381), Austin midfielder Sebastián Driussi (US$6,022,500), Houston midfielder Héctor Herrera (US$5,246,875), LA Galaxy forward Douglas Costa (US$4,508,333), Atlanta forward Luiz Araújo (US$4,483,333), D.C. forward Cristian Benteke (US$4,432,778) and Miami forward Josef Martínez (US$4,391,667).

Right behind were Columbus midfielder Lucas Zelarayán (US$3.8 million), New England midfielder Carles Gil (US$3,545,833), Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizzaro (US$3.35 million), Los Angeles midfielder Carlos Vela (US$3,337,500), Seattle midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro (US$3,256,667), Seattle forward Raúl Ruidíaz (US$3,201,120) and Nashville midfielder Hany Mukhtar, the league’s reigning MVP (US$3,188,750).

The highest-paid defender is New York City’s Thiago Martins (US$2,112,000) and the highest-paid goalkeeper is St. Louis’ Roman Bürki (US$1,632,469).

There are 112 players at US$1 million or more in total compensation, up from 93 at the start of last season, and 290 at US$500,000 or higher, and increase from 242.

Among the MLS players on the U.S. World Cup roster, Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman led at US$2,056,979 in overall compensation, followed by Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira (US$1,852,000), Seattle forward Jordan Morris (US$1.56 million), Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan (US$1,441,000), Los Angeles midfielder Kellyn Acosta (US$1,365,000), Los Angeles defender Aaron Long (US$1,243,056), Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin (US$873,750), Nashville defender Shaq Moore (US$806,500) and Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson (US$683,013).

Atlanta defender Miles Robinson, who missed the tournament with a torn Achilles, was at US$1,437,500 overall. Among those who failed to make the roster were Dallas forward Paul Arriola (US$1,729,400), Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget (US$1,066,250) and Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (US$1,041,000).

MLS’s minimum salary for the first 24 players on each team’s roster rose to US$85,444 from US$84,000 and the reserve minimum for players in slots 25-28 increased to US$67,360 from US$65,500.