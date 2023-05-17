Shaqiri highest-paid in MLS, salaries rise 3.1 per cent to US$473K average

Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1% to $473,292. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri remained Major League Soccer’s highest-paid player this year, and the league’s average salary rose 3.1% to $473,292. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS