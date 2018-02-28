

The Associated Press





ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Canadian Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the Mexican Open Tuesday, losing 6-2, 6-3 to third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria in the second round.

The sixth-ranked Thiem broke the 18-year-old Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., four times and had 65 winners to Shapovalov's 43.

Shapovalov, ranked 45th, double-faulted six times throughout the match, which lasted one hour 16 minutes, and won just 51 per cent of his first-service points.

It was the first meeting between the two players.

Shapovalov earned his spot in the second round of the ATP 500 event by beating Japan's Kei Nishikori on Tuesday night.