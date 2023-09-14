Shane van Gisbergen to leave Australia and run NASCAR development program for Trackhouse in 2024

Shane van Gisbergen, left, and Kamui Kobayashi talk before a practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings, File/AP Photo) Shane van Gisbergen, left, and Kamui Kobayashi talk before a practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings, File/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News