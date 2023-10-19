Shakib out injured as Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bat against India at Cricket World Cup
Captain Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out because of injury before Bangladesh opted to bat first after winning the toss against India at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday.
The talismanic all-rounder suffered a quadriceps injury in Bangladesh's previous game and Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the side instead.
Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed comes into the team for Shakib. Bangladesh has made one other change with medium-pacer Hasan Mahmud replacing Taskin Ahmed.
Bangladesh, playing an ODI in India against the host nation for the first time in 25 years, followed its opening win over Afghanistan with heavy losses to defending champion England and 2019 runner-up New Zealand.
India opened its campaign with a six-wicket win over five-time champion Australia and followed it up with lopsided victories over Afghanistan and Pakistan.
India, which named an unchanged team, is second in the standings with six points from three games and is the only unbeaten side in the competition alongside table-toppers New Zealand.
Bangladesh upset India in 2007 but lost their next three World Cup encounters in 2011, 2015 and 2019.
Rohit Sharma scored centuries against Bangladesh in successive World Cup games in Melbourne in 2015 and in Birmingham in 2019. India's in-form skipper will now be gunning for a hat trick in Pune.
The pitch should be batting friendly and full of runs. Evening dew, if any, will help the chasing side.
Line-ups:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushifiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.
