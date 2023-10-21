Sports

    • Sevilla expels fan from stadium for racist behaviour during game against Real Madrid

    Sevilla's Sergio Ramos hugs with Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Madrid, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton) Sevilla's Sergio Ramos hugs with Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Madrid, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
    Share
    MADRID -

    Sevilla expelled a fan from its stadium and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed "xenophobic and racist behaviour" in Saturday's home game against Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

    In a statement Sevilla did not specify what the behaviour was, or any intended target.

    Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who is Black, has been targeted by racist abuse by rival fans on several occasions.

    Sevilla's statement was issued shortly after it drew 1-1 with Madrid at its Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

    Sevilla said that it "condemns any xenophobic and racist behaviour, even an isolated case, like this one was, and expresses its predisposition to work with authorities to eradicate these attitudes."

    MORE SPORTS NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News