Sergio Romo retires as Giant after pitching one final time

San Francisco Giants' Sergio Romo tips his cap after the final relief appearance of his career during Bay Bridge Series against Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Monday, March 27, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) San Francisco Giants' Sergio Romo tips his cap after the final relief appearance of his career during Bay Bridge Series against Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Monday, March 27, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

