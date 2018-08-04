Serena Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 10:37AM EDT
MONTREAL - Former world No. 1 Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup.
Germany's Tatjana Maria will bypass the qualifying that begins Saturday morning, taking Williams's spot in the main draw.
Maria will face France's Alize Cornet in the first round.