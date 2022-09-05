Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following U.S. Open exit

Serena Williams, of the United States, waves goodby as she departs after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Serena Williams, of the United States, waves goodby as she departs after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS