Serena Williams announces she will 'evolve away from tennis' after upcoming U.S. Open
Serena Williams has announced that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me."
In an article in Vogue, the 23-time grand slam winner said that, although she will try to win in September at the US Open, it is time for her to move "in a different direction."
