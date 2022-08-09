Serena Williams announces she will 'evolve away from tennis' after upcoming U.S. Open

Serena Williams, pictured playing a 2019 match, has announced that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me." (Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Serena Williams, pictured playing a 2019 match, has announced that she will "evolve away from tennis" after this year's US Open to focus on "other things that are important to me." (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

