Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of U.S. Open doubles

Serena Williams, center left, and Venus Williams, of the United States, depart after losing their first-round doubles match against Lucie HradeckÃ¡ and Linda NoskovÃ¡, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Serena Williams, center left, and Venus Williams, of the United States, depart after losing their first-round doubles match against Lucie HradeckÃ¡ and Linda NoskovÃ¡, of the Czech Republic, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MORE SPORTS NEWS