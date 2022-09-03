Serena's gone, U.S. Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch

Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, and Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, shake hands after Kvitova won their third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, and Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, shake hands after Kvitova won their third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

