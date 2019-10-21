Serbia punished by UEFA for racist fan incidents
The empty FK Partizan Belgrade stadium before the start of the Europa League group B soccer match between Partizan Belgrade and Dynamo Kiev in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The match is played at the empty stadium as punishment for fan racism and crowd unrest during a Champions League qualifying games against Olympiakos and Buducnost. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 12:02PM EDT
NYON, Switzerland -- UEFA has punished Serbia for racist fan incidents by ordering the stadium to be closed for its next home game in European Championship qualifying.
The sanction was announced as UEFA weighs action against Bulgaria for racist abuse of England players last week.
The incidents involving Serbia fans came during a 4-2 loss to Portugal last month. The team will now play in an empty stadium when Serbia hosts Luxembourg on Nov. 14. UEFA also imposed a 33,250 euro ($37,000) fine.
Serbia will be in a one-year probation period when Ukraine visits three days later for the final Group B game. Ukraine already qualified for Euro 2020 and Portugal is favoured to take the second qualifying place.