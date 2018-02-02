Sepp Blatter on FIFA ban: 'It's time to question the decision'
FIFA president Sepp Blatter gestures after his re-election during the 65th FIFA Congress held at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, May 29, 2015 (Walter Bieri / Keystone)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 8:27AM EST
ZURICH -- Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he has "new facts" and wants to re-open the financial misconduct case that led to his six-year ban.
Blatter says on his reactivated Twitter account: "As new facts have appeared it's time to question the decision of the Fifa Ethics-Committee -- my suspension of 6 years!"
Asked by The Associated Press for details of potential evidence, Blatter spokesman Thomas Renggli says in a message "we are working on it."
Blatter is banned through October 2021 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld his ban for payments to one-time adviser Michel Platini. The case cost Platini the UEFA presidency.
CAS judges said Blatter was "reckless" paying Platini $2 million in uncontracted salary, and effectively adding $1 million to his FIFA pension fund.
