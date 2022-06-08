Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is surrounded by the media as he leaves the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have arrived at a Swiss criminal court for their 11-day trial on charges of defrauding FIFA, the world governing body of soccer. (Alessandro Crinari/Keystone via AP) Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is surrounded by the media as he leaves the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have arrived at a Swiss criminal court for their 11-day trial on charges of defrauding FIFA, the world governing body of soccer. (Alessandro Crinari/Keystone via AP)

