Seoul stadium searched after bomb threat against Shohei Ohtani received in Vancouver

Poilievre plans to move non-confidence motion in Trudeau, call for 'carbon tax election'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to move a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and call for a 'carbon tax election.'
South Korean police said they’ve found no explosives at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome after searching the site Wednesday following a reported bomb threat against Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
About 150 police officers used sniffer dogs, X-ray detectors and other equipment to search through the stadium, but no suspicious objects were discovered, according to Seoul’s Guro police station.
Police officers said they acted on a tip that there was a threat targeting the Japanese star but didn’t elaborate.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said the search happened after South Korea's consulate general in Vancouver, Canada received an email threatening to detonate an explosive at the Gocheok stadium during the Major League Baseball opening game between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres scheduled to start later Wednesday. The game will mark the first MLB regular season game in South Korea.
Yonhap said the sender of the English-language email claimed to be a Japanese lawyer. Yonhap cited police as suspecting the email might have come from a person who last year allegedly sent a number of similar threatening emails and faxes while claiming to be a Japanese lawyer.
Police and bomb-sniffing canines were seen searching the seats and hallways of the stadium during the morning. The search did not appear to affect game preparations, with groundcrews checking the fields and K-pop performers rehearsing in the outfield.
Guro police officers said about 350 officers will be deployed by the time the Dodger-Padres game begins.
The Dodgers set a record with a US$700 million, 10-year contract with two-way star Ohtani and a $325 million, 12-year deal with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and have attracted a rock star following ahead of this week’s opening series against San Diego in Seoul.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani greets Dylan Campbell, right, after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
After a customer made a break without paying for their haircut, a Toronto barbershop shared a video on social media seen by over 800,000 people – including the culprit themself.
A Washington state man accused of helping kill thousands of birds is expected to plead guilty Wednesday to shooting eagles on an American Indian reservation in Montana and selling their feathers and body parts on the black market.
A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales ' medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.
A B.C. man who had second thoughts after e-transferring a $2,100 payment for a ragdoll kitten he found on Kijiji is legally entitled to a full refund, according to a small claims decision that sheds some light on the law on these types of transactions.
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has spent more than $33,000 on dismantling and cleaning up three encampments that had previously been authorized by the city for unhoused people.
Just over 60 per cent of doctors who completed their studies in Saskatchewan in 2022 stayed behind to work in the province.
Plans by Texas to arrest migrants suspected of entering the U.S. illegally were again on hold Wednesday after setting off uncertainty along the border and anger from Mexico flared during a brief few hours that the law was allowed to take effect.
India became America’s leading shrimp supplier, accounting for about 40 per cent of the shrimp consumed in the U.S., in part because media reports including an AP investigation exposed modern day slavery in the Thai seafood industry.
A South Korean chemical tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, authorities said, killing eight people on board. One crew member survived, and the fate of two others was unknown.
The CEO of Dalian Enterprises, one of the companies tangentially involved in the development of the ArriveCan border app, denies that multiple layers of contractors and sub-contractors were used to blur the contracting process for nefarious purposes.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger have plans to team up once again for a new movie.
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing must improve safety culture and address quality issues before the agency will allow the planemaker to boost 737 MAX production.
Frenchies remained the United States' most commonly registered purebred dogs last year, according to American Kennel Club rankings released Wednesday.
Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, who for almost four decades dazzled the fashion world with his luscious use of colors and fabrics, said Tuesday that he will step down as creative director of his namesake brand at the end of June.
The Vancouver Canucks have talked a lot recently about standing strong in the face of adversity. Words became action on Tuesday when the team withstood a late push to collect a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Mark Scheifele scored three goals, Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
Just after midnight Monday, the price for gasoline at stations throughout Metro Vancouver climbed above $2 per litre, before dipping ever so slightly below the two-dollar mark.