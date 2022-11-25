Senegal powers past Qatar 3-1, host nearing World Cup exit

Senegal's Famara Diedhiou celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Senegal's Famara Diedhiou celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS