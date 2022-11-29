Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1

Players of Senegal celebrate a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov. 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Players of Senegal celebrate a goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov. 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS