Secrecy, obstruction: Captain Christine Sinclair slams Canada Soccer at parliamentary hearing

Captain Christine Sinclair delivered a scathing indictment of Canada Soccer before a parliamentary committee Thursday, citing a culture of secrecy and obstruction.

Sinclair and teammates Janine Beckie, Sophie Schmidt and Quinn, who goes by one name, told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage that the Canadian women's team has essentially been treated as an afterthought compared to the men's team.

The players said they have been forced to negotiate in the dark because of Canada Soccer's refusal to open its books. They said pay equity is just part of their fight -- they want equal treatment all-round.

The four, who are the women's team player representatives, have made a combined 732 appearances for Canada at the senior level.

Their appearance came just hours after a pre-emptive strike from Canada Soccer, which released part of its proposed collecting bargaining agreement with the men's and women's teams.

Beckie said she felt disrespected by Canada Soccer's move, saying some of the information in the statement was new to them.

Quinn said the players have no confidence in their governing body's new leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.