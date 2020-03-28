DENVER -- A second player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

The player is in self-isolation and all other Avalanche players and staff who might have had close contact with him have been informed and remain isolated as per NHL direction.

All parties are monitoring their health and will be in touch with the Avalanche's medical staff as necessary, the team said.

No other Colorado players or staff members have shown symptoms at this time.

The Avalanche and the Ottawa Senators had both played away games in San Jose, Calif., in early March after Santa Clara County health officials warned against large public gatherings, but Sharks games continued on until March 11.

Two Senators players, as well as Gord Wilson, the team's colour commentator, have also tested positive for COVID-19.