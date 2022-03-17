Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain GP with coronavirus, Hulkenberg in

Sebastian Vettel at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 9, 2021. (Kamran Jebreili / AP)

